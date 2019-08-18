North-east care home ordered to improve garden area

A north-east care home has been ordered to improve its garden area after it was deemed “small and cluttered”.

Havencourt Court on Forest Road, Stonehaven, provides care for up to 42 elderly people with its staffing, setting and care and support rated as good.

The support of people’s wellbeing and leadership were classed as adequate.

Care Inspectorate officials visited on July 28.

A resident was unhappy with the existing outdoor space and said: “The garden is like a smoking area, it’s not very nice. It is not a place I would go to on a nice day.”

The report said: “We found the garden area to be small, cluttered and lacked opportunities for people to enjoy outdoor living. The garden was not secure and the door to the garden could not be opened from the outside.

“This meant people were unable to go outside independently.

“We have made an area for improvement.”