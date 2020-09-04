North-east care home ordered to improve by Care Inspectorate

A north-east care home has been ordered to make improvements by a watchdog.

The Care Inspectorate visited St Modans in Fraserburgh on August 14 and judged the care and support given during the Covid-19 pandemic as ‘adequate’.

However, monitors found that staff had worked hard to help keep people safe during the pandemic.

During the visit to the site on Christian Watt Drive officials said that most of the residents stayed in their bedrooms.

We were concerned that some people experienced long periods of isolation with no stimulation”

Care Inspectorate Report

They found there were “long periods of time” between interaction with care home staff and the people living at the home.

A report by inspectors said they were concerned people were not taking part in “meaningful activity”.

It said: “We looked at daily care documents and saw that there were gaps of days where some people did not appear to have taken part in a meaningful activity.

“We were concerned that some people experienced long periods of isolation with no stimulation. This would have a negative impact on the health and well being of people.”

Care bosses recommended the home should improve how people, particularly those who stay in their bedrooms, are supported to take part in activities.

The Care Inspectorate also ordered the home to improve how it supports people who experience distressed behaviours and measures need to be taken to identify potential triggers and reduce distress.

The report noted: “During our inspection, we spoke with some people. They indicated they were happy with the quality of the service they received.

“We observed staff interact with people with kindness and compassion. However, these interactions were mostly in passing or when a care need was being attended

to.”

Inspectors found that staff had worked hard to keep people safe from coronavirus in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Visiting to the home had been restricted to essential visitors only and residents had their temperatures monitored regularly to help screen for the virus.

They said in the report: “We were able to establish that staff were knowledgeable about the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), that there were adequate supplies and that it was accessible to staff.

“This meant that staff were able to protect themselves and others from Covid-19.

“We were confident that the service was keeping people safe from COVID-19 and minimising the risks of people becoming infected by the virus.”

A spokeswoman for Meallmore said: “The safety and well being of our residents is always our highest priority.

“We welcome the findings of the Care Inspectorate and are confident that we are fully addressing all areas for improvement to ensure we continue to maintain high standards of personalised, quality care.

“We are pleased that the Care Inspectorate also recognised the work that has gone into protecting our residents from Covid-19.”