North-east care home offers £2,000 cash bonus to help end staff shortages

Owners of a north-east care home have introduced a new scheme to help combat a nursing shortage – a golden hello.

Barchester Healthcare is trying to recruit a registered nurse at Lethen Park Care Home on Berrymuir Road, Portlethen, but like many other nursing care providers, often encounters a shortage of suitable candidates.

However, the firm is hoping to gain an advantage by offering new staff a “golden hello” – a £2,000 welcome bonus.

It is thought to be the first care firm in the north-east to offer the incentive.

During a Care Inspectorate visit in March monitors asked loved ones of some of the 56 residents for their views on staffing.

The report said: “Three relatives told us they thought there could be a shortage of staff availability at times.”

Inspectors noted the home was using more permanent staff and less agency staff and was taking great care to ensure any sick leave was covered.

A Barchester Healthcare spokeswoman said: “We aim to recruit the best staff to care for our residents and patients.

“We use a number of approaches to recruit the best nurses; one of which is our golden hello.

“The bonus payment is made in instalments aligned with the new employee’s journey at Barchester; after successful completion of their probationary period and at their first and second year anniversary at Barchester.

“Since the beginning of the scheme 336 nurses (across the UK) have received a golden hello payment.

“Also offered at Barchester is a refer-a-friend scheme, which encourages current Barchester employees to recommend us as an employer to their friends and family.

“This pays out an average of just over £15,000 a month.

“The scheme has seen an increase of participants year on year since it began 2017 – this is a positive reflection of the increased engagement at Barchester and a stepping stone towards Barchester becoming the employer of choice in the sector.”