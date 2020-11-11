Care home marks Armistice Day with weeping window display

A north-east care home has marked Armistice Day with a stunning cascade of poppies.

The weeping window display at Crimond House features hundreds of hand-painted flowers and a silhouetted soldier.

Staff at the home, which is run by Meallmore, installed the display ahead of today’s two-minute silence to remember all those who have died in wars.

The 250 red and black paper poppies will remain in position until next Monday.

The striking poppy feature down the side of the home was designed in a similar fashion to the famous Weeping Willow display at the Tower of London.

It attracted thousands of visitors after going on display at the landmark visitor attraction in 2014 and was made up of 888,246 poppies.

After being taken down it went on tour to venues around the country and it is now kept at the Imperial War Museums in London and Manchester.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, traditional Remembrance Day events have been unable to go ahead as normal.

Services at the weekend were reduced with groups of one or two laying wreaths at memorials or taking part in private ceremonies instead.

Lorraine Minty, care home manager at Crimond House, said everyone at the home has enjoyed being part of the cascading creation.

She said: “The residents and staff have really enjoyed hand-making these paper poppies, which has kept us busy over the last few weeks.

“As this year’s appeal and Remembrance services have been hampered by the current restrictions caused by the pandemic, we wanted to do something to mark the day. It’s fantastic to see this stunning weeping window cascade outside our care home to honour Remembrance Day and to pay our respects.

“All of our residents and staff members have spent a lot of time putting together this tribute for Remembrance Day. We’re all looking at it with enormous pride and I’d like to say thanks to everyone who contributed for strengthening the real sense of community at our home.”

Events were cancelled because no more than six people from two different households can meet up outdoors under current Scottish Government rules.

Armistice Day marks the day World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.