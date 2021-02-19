North-east care home makes ‘significant improvements’ after orders from watchdog

A north-east care home ordered to improve its Covid-19 care has met recommendations made by a watchdog.

Officials from the Care Inspectorate and Healthcare Improvement Scotland visited Mowat Court in Stonehaven on February 1.

It had been told to tighten up its cleaning procedures after discarded PPE in an overflowing bin, and care equipment which had not been cleaned or decontaminated “effectively” was discovered during the unannounced inspection.

The inspection at the facility on Kirkton Road was carried out to find out how people were being supported during the pandemic. Monitors rated its care and support as weak, giving it a rating of two in the six-point scale, in which a six would be the highest grade.

The management was given until February 12 to make sure all areas, care equipment, fixtures and furniture in the home were cleaned and maintained in a way that supports effective infection control.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Care Inspectorate officials ordered the home to make sure staff are carrying out the safe transportation and decontamination of workwear.

The watchdog has now said the home had met the standards after a follow-up visit to home last Friday.

It has since rated Mowat Court’s care and support during the Covid-19 pandemic as adequate which is a rating of three on its six-point grading system.

A Care Inspectorate report said there had been “significant improvements” since their initial visit at the start of the month.

It added: “The provider had carried out a review of routines and systems for cleaning. They had implemented a more efficient and safer way of working. Quality assurance processes were updated and in line with national guidance, ensuring that any issues of concern were identified and dealt with quickly.

“A deep clean of people’s bedrooms, furniture and care equipment had taken place. All furniture, beds and mattresses were checked and replaced as necessary. Additional decluttering of communal areas had taken place, further reducing the risk of cross-contamination of infection to people living and working in the service.

“All staff had been involved in the review and development of updated cleaning and auditing systems, they were able to describe and demonstrate knowledge of safe working practice, as a result, there was a consistency in standards and people were more likely to be kept safe from negative effects of the pandemic.

“Staff were given advice of safe systems and best practice for the transportation and decontamination of workwear. They were able to demonstrate and describe to us effective infection prevention and control practices that would ensure a decreased risk of cross-contamination to others.”

Mowat Court, which was once named the best in Scotland, provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care for a maximum of 44 residents.

Gill Marshall, operational support manager for Mowat Court care home, said: “The new report from the Care Inspectorate shows we have successfully met the requirements in the report published earlier this month.

“All team members have worked together to put right this short term drop in the home’s normally extremely high standards and this was recognised by the inspectors.

“The report acknowledges that we have deep cleaned people’s bedrooms, furniture and care equipment and decluttered communal areas to make it easier to maintain high standards of infection control.

“I’d like to thank the families who have been in touch with us to show their support and gratitude for the care given at this home. We are confident this was a short-term lapse and that our usual high standards will now be maintained.”