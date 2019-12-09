North-east care home crowned Scotland Care Home of the Year

A north-east care home has been named the best in the country after scooping a major honour.

Mowat Court in Stonehaven was crowned Scotland Care Home of the Year at the Caring UK Awards 2019 last month.

The facility on Kirkton Road provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care.

Mowat Court has been involved in the Care Inspectorate’s Care About Physical Activity (CAPA) scheme, which aims to keep residents active.

The home has started a range of activities to suit all abilities, including yoga, swimming and pilates, as well as ballroom and Latin dance classes.

Kirsten Bell, home manager at Mowat Court, said: “I am thrilled that we have been named Scotland Care Home of the Year – this is a fantastic achievement for the home.”

