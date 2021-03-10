North-east car garage offers cash reward for help in recovering stolen vehicle

A north-east car garage has offered a cash reward for help in recovering a stolen vehicle.

A white-coloured Ford Ranger pick-up truck was taken from Lawrence of Kemnay on Saturday night.

It was stolen at about 11pm from their depot on Mill Road, Port Elphinstone, Inverurie.

Now, the car dealership is offering £500 for information that leads to the recovery of the car, which is worth about £30,000.

There are suggestions that the vehicle is still being driven in the north-east area, with numerous sightings reported on Monday.

North East Car Dealership offers £500 Cash reward for help in recovering stolen vehicle.About 2300 hours on Saturday 6… Posted by Lawrence of Kemnay on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

The Ford’s registration number is SV20 YHJ and when stolen, it was displaying the Lawrence of Kemnay decals.

An online statement posted by the car garage urged people to notify police if they see the vehicle out and about.

It read: “Feedback so far via telephone calls and social media posts would suggest the vehicle is still being driven in the north-east area with numerous sightings on Monday 8 March 2021.

“The car dealership is asking for any sightings to be notified as quickly as possible to Police Scotland by telephoning 101 or 999 and quoting incident number PS-20210308-0784.

“Should the information lead to the recovery of the vehicle a £500 Cash reward will be paid.”