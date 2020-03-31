North-east car dealership hands boost to blood delivery volunteers

A north-east car dealership has come to the rescue of a vital blood delivery service helping to transport health workers to hospitals.

Kintore-based Jim Reid Vehicle Sales has loaned three of its cars to the North East Rider Volunteers Scotland (NERVs).

The charity provides deliveries for NHS Grampian and its volunteers are dedicated to helping the health board.

NERVs was established in 2015 and signed its first service-level agreement with NHS Grampian in April 2018.

Jim Reid has worked with the charity before, having loaned it a van to help with deliveries a year ago.

Mr Reid said he was happy to help out this time round and praised the work being done by the “heroes” during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “They put out an appeal asking for anyone to support them. I emailed them on Monday night to offer a hand.

“The group were here at 7.30am on Tuesday and I managed to give them three cars.

“They said it’s an unprecedented time with the blood service and they are delighted that we could help them with this.

“I told them ‘You are the heroes, not us’. We are just trying to do our little bit.”

NERVs chairman and founder Neil Powers said they plan to use the vehicles to help NHS staff who cannot use public transport get to work.

He said: “We intend to use two of the vehicles in Elgin for the people working at Dr Gray’s, with the other vehicle staying at our base in Dyce for the workers in the city and Aberdeenshire.

“My whole reason for setting up the charity was because of the help NHS Grampian gave me and my wife.

“We are undoubtedly going to get a lot busier with this.”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian praised volunteers who are lending a helping hand to the health service.

He said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has volunteered their time and skills to help NHS Grampian.

“We’ll be getting in touch to see what they can help us with.”

