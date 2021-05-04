North-east candidate urges others to volunteer at vaccination centre

A north-east parliamentary candidate has taken time out from campaigning to volunteer at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

Fergus Mutch, who is standing for the SNP in Aberdeenshire West, has spent the last two weeks volunteering at Stewart’s Hall in Huntly.

The hall has been a hub for thousands of residents across much of Aberdeenshire to receive their jabs.

Mr Mutch praised the efforts of the NHS and Aberdeenshire Council workers, and urged other members of the public to get involved in volunteering.

“It’s been amazing to see first hand the incredible work of NHS and council staff, returning healthcare workers and a team of amazing volunteers delivering the vaccine to thousands of people in our community,” he said.

“It’s been a huge logistical challenge, but it’s testament to all their efforts that around three million people have had their first vaccine, with over one million receiving their second dose.

“You can feel the sense of relief among people who have had an anxious and difficult year — with the success of the vaccine rollout opening the door to a return to some normality.

“While we’ll all be glad to see the back of the pandemic, it has brought out the best in many. Communities have rallied round, we’ve helped out elderly and vulnerable neighbours and learnt to appreciate what we have right on our doorstep.

“Hopefully some of that spirit can be retained as we move towards more normal times.

“Volunteering is one of the most rewarding things you can do. It can be great fun, you meet new people and learn new skills.

“There are great opportunities to volunteer right across Aberdeenshire, and many can be found online at volunteerscotland.net”