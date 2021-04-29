North-east candidate profiles: Banffshire and Buchan Coast

Banffshire and Buchan Coast is another of the north-east constituencies which is guaranteed to have a new MSP after May 6.

Since it was created in 2011, the seat has been held by Stewart Stevenson of the SNP.

However, the long-serving MSP announced he would not seek re-election at this year’s vote, paving the way for a new face in Holyrood.

We profile the candidates hoping to win your votes and take their place in the Scottish Parliament.

Karen Adam – SNP

Age: 45

Home: I live rural in an old farm house in Aberdeenshire.

Occupation: Local councillor and carer.

Previous political experience: I believe that all lived experience is political. Politics is personal. Professionally I have been an activist since 2014, being involved in all campaigns for the SNP since that time, and a local councillor since 2017.

Key issue: There are many issues that have been compounded, austerity, a bad Brexit deal and now Covid means the priority should be a focus on recovery and investment. Boosting local industry and prioritising health.

Best quality: I am responsible with my advocacy duties, I care deeply about those I have stewardship for.

Worst quality: I have a weakness for ice-cream from the Portsoy ice cream shop. Double scoops!

Message to voters: I have a long record of advocacy and support. I take my role very seriously and have experience across many areas. Banffshire and Buchan Coast needs a compassionate, honest, responsible MSP to lead through recovery and beyond. It would be an honour to represent you.

Mark Findlater – Conservative

Name: Mark Findlater

Age: 51

Occupation: Retired soldier, now a full-time politician

Address: Macduff, Banffshire

Previous: I have been an Aberdeenshire councillor for Troup for nine years, vice-chair of education and children services and now vice-chair of business services committee.

Key issue: The key issue for the Banffshire and Buchan Coast is infrastructure, the crumbling bridges, roads, harbours and the poor broadband speeds that plague this rural constituency.

Best quality: I get stuff done.

Worst quality: I never say no to something that needs to be done.

Message to voters: After we have beaten this horrible pandemic building back up Banffshire and Buchan is going to take a lot of hard work and needs to be led by someone that lives here, understands and listens to its folk and is their voice in the Scottish Parliament.

Georgia Strachan – Labour

Age: 27

Home: Aberdeen

Job: Research and Policy Officer

Key Issue: Green new deal to tackle the environmental crisis and bring jobs and opportunities

Political experience: First-time candidate but very political all my life.

Best quality: I’m very loyal and open-minded.

Worst quality: Untidy (my mum tried her best)

Message to voters: This election is an opportunity to elect new faces to Holyrood, to leave the old arguments behind, and end the toxicity that’s growing in Scottish Politics. We’ll always have more in common than divides us and we need a political system that isn’t polarised over a single issue, but improves our day-to-day lives.

Alison Simpson – Liberal Democrat

Age: 57

Home: Sandend

Occupation: Community enterprise specialist

Political Experience: Lobbying on behalf of community groups for public support and funding – with some enduring successes.

Key Issue: In the wake of the pandemic we have to put recovery first – with increased resources for mental health and education top of the list.

Best quality: Armed with the facts, I’m hard to ignore.

Worst quality: Sometimes I’m hard to shut up!

Message to Voters: Banffshire and Buchan Coast deserves an MSP who actually represents local people and their issues instead of backing up a leadership whose focus – whether Westminster or the central belt – is elsewhere.

David McHutchon – Restore

Candidate did not respond.

Jason Duncan – Freedom Alliance

Candidate did not respond.