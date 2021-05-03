North-east candidate profiles: Angus North and Mearns/Moray

Voters will go to the polls in both Angus North and Mearns and Moray to decide their next MSPs.

Moray is one of the original Scottish constituencies, having been created when the parliament was formed in 1999.

It has been held by the SNP ever since – first by Margaret Ewing from 1999 until her death in 2006, and then by Richard Lochhead since the subsequent by-election.

Angus North and Mearns has also been held by the SNP since its inception in 2011.

Initially it was held by Nigel Don, before Mairi Gougeon was elected in 2016.

Here are the candidates hoping to win your votes in both constituencies.

Angus North and Mearns

Mairi Gougeon – SNP

Age: 35

Home: Brechin

Occupation: MSP

Previous political experience: I was previously a councillor representing the Brechin and Edzell ward on Angus Council from 2007-2017. I’ve been the MSP for Angus North and Mearns since 2016.

Key issue: There are a number of key issues going into this election and some immediate priorities to address. We’ve all been going through one of the toughest and most challenging years any of us will ever have experienced due to the pandemic.

How we recover from that will be critical, so supporting the local economy, our high streets, businesses and industries across the region through this next period is hugely important.

Young people have been hit hard between the disruption to their education as well as the social impacts of the pandemic, so we need to make sure that all young people have access to opportunities for further education, training and employment.

Our healthcare system also needs to recover so we can get back to pre-pandemic levels of care and our children, young people and adults need access to mental health services.

There are also a number of ongoing issues that need to be progressed such as the A90 safety improvements at the Laurencekirk junction, finding solutions for coastal erosion in Montrose as well as flooding in Stonehaven.

Best quality: I would say I’m tenacious, once I get my teeth stuck into an issue or project I like to resolve it and see it through.

Worst quality: One complaint I get from people is that I can often speak far too fast!

Message to voters: I’m a local candidate who understands the key issues in the area. This election is so important because it will determine what kind of country we want to be as we recover from the pandemic and who determines that recovery.

The SNP believe it should be the people of Scotland who decide our future, as well as providing a strong positive vision for that future.

Braden Davy – Conservative

Age 29

Home: Stonehaven

Occupation: Local councillor since 2017, and economic development spokesperson for Angus. Royal Navy reservist of over 5 years and economics graduate.

Previous political experience: Local Councillor elected for the first time in 2017 and took on the role of Economic Development spokesperson for the local authority.

Key issue: A fair share for the north-east. Aberdeenshire and Angus are ripped off with some of the lowest funding settlements in Scotland. We would write a fair share into law, so we have millions more to spend on fixing potholes (and the A90!), protecting local services, and upgrading infrastructure.

Best quality: Empathy, coming from a non-traditional background, I like to know what people can offer rather than where they are from

Worst quality: Culinary skills

Message to voters: After 14 years of our SNP politicians doing as they’re told the north-east has been left behind. I’ll stand up for our region, deliver a fair council funding deal, support our oil & gas sector, fix the A90, re-open the Mulberry Unit at Stracathro Hospital and protect our rural healthcare.

Cindy Douglas – Labour

Age: Not given

Home: Stonehaven

Job: Freelance singer/songwriter and vocal coach

Political Experience: First-time candidate but have been an active trade unionist for some years. Also involved in women’s rights and empowerment. Co-founder of Rise Up Quines!, a festival celebrating and encouraging women into leadership and politics.

Key Issue: Addressing the next epidemic which will be mental health. Young people in particular have suffered majorly during the past year and have not been prioritised as they should have been.

We’ve watched our children lose hope and confidence while missing out on their education and social interactions. Addressing their needs is fundamental to them being successful flourishing adults; they are our future.

Labour’s National Recovery Plan will invest in addressing the mental health and education crisis they are suffering and ensure they do not suffer deteriorating mental health on lengthy waiting lists nor have permanent gaps in their education.

Best Quality: being curious and continuously learning

Worst Quality: getting frustrated in meetings that don’t produce actions!

Message to voters: These are critical times with so much at stake. There is so much work to be done to rebuild and reinvigorate our communities. Please give your vote for a future which brings people together in a united effort under Labour’s National Recovery Plan.

Michael Turvey – Liberal Democrat

Age: 38

Home: Farmhouse on Slug Road near Stonehaven

Occupation: Oil and gas supply chain manager

Political Experience: Activist, convenor and local party executive member.

Key Issue: Recovery – from Covid, Brexit and the mental health crisis.

Best quality: Listening to people and bringing ideas together to identify innovative ways to resolve problems.

Worst quality: Tenacious, sometimes to a fault!

Message to voters: Not another career politician: a family man with industrial experience needed to help local oil workers, farmers, fishermen and businesses recover from Covid and Brexit with a just energy transition and more local mental healthcare.

Moray

Richard Lochhead – SNP

Age: 51

Home: Elgin

Occupation: MSP for Moray since 2006 and minister for further education, higher education and science

Previous political experience: Cabinet secretary for rural affairs and environment 2007-2016. North-east list MSP 1999-2006

Key issue: Recovering from the pandemic in terms of the economy, remobilising the NHS and supporting our young people is the biggest challenge facing Moray.

Best quality: I am hard working with a good sense of humour.

Worst quality: My family tell me there is a long list but I know I can get easily frustrated when I feel something is not happening quickly enough.

Message to voters: I’m asking the people of Moray to re-elect me as their MSP and Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister so we can continue our work to get Moray and Scotland through the pandemic and out the other side towards recovery. Serious times like these require serious leadership.

I will work hard to deliver local health services so that more patients don’t have to travel to Aberdeen for clinics or treatment and I’ll work with the SNP government, if elected, to invest in our local schools and economy. There are big challenges ahead from climate change to recovering from Brexit and Covid and I will build on our record of delivery in Moray.

Tim Eagle – Conservative

Age: 41

Home: Drybridge, Buckie

Occupation: Current Moray councillor and farmer

Previous political experience: Elected to Moray Council in May 2017

Key Issue: It is vital we restore Dr Gray’s maternity services in Elgin, fight for fair funding for Moray Council and support our local economy, including a new vision for town centres.

Best Quality: Always try to be polite and courteous when discussing things.

Worst Quality: Too much coffee!

Message to voters: Moray needs a new voice to bring together communities, restore frontline services, encourage new business and protect our hospital. Major local issues have not been dealt with for too long. As your MSP I will stand with local people, stand up for local people and push for the changes our community desperately needs.

Jo Kirby – Labour

Candidate did not respond.

Sheila Ritchie – Liberal Democrat

Age: 63

Home: Newmachar

Occupation: retired

Political Experience: Councillor for eight years, MEP for eight months and convenor of Scottish Lib Dems for three years.

Key Issue: North-east economy

Best quality: hard working

Worst quality: stubborn

Message to voters: I will be a strong voice for Moray and the north-east. I will focus on jobs, schools and the health service, and I WILL make a difference.

Robert Stephenson – UKIP

Age: 34

Home: Not given

Occupation: An IT professional of some 10 years standing.

Previous political experience: First time standing for the Scottish Parliament, but I contested the previous three general elections and the final European parliamentary election.

Key issue: Saving the union! Instead of ‘Indyref2’ or ‘Devo Max’ hold a referendum to abolish the Scottish Parliament and Executive.

Best quality: Tenacity

Worst quality: Irreverence

Message to voters: Vote UKIP to scrap Holyrood and save £100 million a year. We do not need this expensive and overglorified form of local authority. Now is the time to end devolution’s 20 years of failure.