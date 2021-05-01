North-east candidate profiles: Aberdeenshire West

Aberdeenshire West was one of the most tightly-contested constituencies at the 2016 Holyrood election.

Just 900 votes separated Alexander Burnett of the Conservatives, who won the seat, from runner-up Dennis Robertson of the SNP – the man who had held it since its creation in 2011.

This time around the SNP have targeted the seat, which is the largest constituency in the north-east region, as one where they believe they can make gains.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats are also hoping to mount more of a challenge this time around.

However, the Conservatives are determined to keep hold of the constituency.

Here are the candidates who are aiming to win your votes in Aberdeenshire West.

Alexander Burnett – Conservative

Age: 47

Home: Banchory

Occupation: MSP for Aberdeenshire West seeking re-election

Previous political experience: Entered the political world in 2014 and was elected in 2016.

Key issue: Focus on rebuilding our communities after the pandemic and give everyone the tools to do so.

Best quality: I like to work with all residents and community groups who approach me and find some way to help, even if it is in the smallest of ways.

Worst quality: I find it difficult to switch off from work and you can often find me working late into the evenings and weekends – much to the delight of my family!

Message to voters: All of my pledges to our communities rely on getting a fair share of funding for our north-east councils. That’s why I would help legislate for a permanent financial settlement, so councils have security and funding to deliver services. I also want to restore standards in education to help children recover from the pandemic; deliver universal full-fibre broadband – particularly for our rural communities; tackle climate change by supporting our industries transition into renewables and support our tourism industry by promoting the north-east as a destination spot.

Fergus Mutch – SNP

Age: 32

Home: Braemar

Occupation: Currently…full time candidate!

Previous political experience: I stood in West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine in the 2019 general election reducing an 8,000 vote Tory majority to just over 800. This time we’ve got a margin of 900 to overturn — so very much within our sights.

Key issue: Rebuilding from the pandemic and, in doing so, unlocking Aberdeenshire’s huge potential.

Best quality: I think I’ve got a pretty good sense of humour.

Worst quality: Others would disagree!

Message to voters: If you want serious leadership in our recovery, investment in our NHS and public services and the right for Scotland to decide our own future then make it Both Votes SNP this May.

Andy Brown – Labour

Age: 58

Home: Banchory

Job: Retired local government officer

Political Experience: Stood for Aberdeenshire Council in 2007

Key Issue: Improved health and social care including a dedicated mental health worker in every GP practice

Best Quality: Determined to listen, help and deliver results

Worst quality: Not being able to say no sometimes

Message to Voters: Aberdeenshire West needs an MSP who will stand up for the issues that affect the day-to-day lives of voters locally.

Rosemary Bruce – Liberal Democrat

Age: 49

Home: Torphins, Banchory

Occupation: Councillor for Banchory and Mid Deeside, vice-chair of the education and children’s services committee and I work part-time as a company registrar in Aberdeen.

Political experience: I’ve been an activist and campaigner all my life and I was previously a councillor for Aboyne, Upper Deeside & Donside.

Key issue: We must put recovery first. Lockdown has shown the need to reform our education system and mental health services, to accelerate the rollout of reliable broadband and to help our local businesses build a new green economy by supporting the oil and gas sector through transition.

Best quality: I always try to do the right thing and to do my best to support the people around me, my family and friends.

Worst quality: I often take on too much.

Message to voters: I want to help lead the country through a fair and sustainable recovery that benefits everyone, not divide it again.