North-east candidate profiles: Aberdeen Donside

Aberdeen Donside will have a new MSP following the Scottish Parliament election on May 6.

The seat was most recently held by Mark McDonald, who is not standing for re-election.

It was first contested at the 1999 election where it was narrowly won by Elaine Thomson of Labour.

However, Brian Adam of the SNP gained the seat in 2003 and held it until his death in 2013.

Mr McDonald, then a member of the SNP, won the subsequent by-election and held the seat again in 2016.

Here are the candidates hoping to become the next Donside MSP.

Jackie Dunbar – SNP

Age: 53

Home: Middlefield, Aberdeen

Occupation: Councillor and depute leader of Aberdeen City Council SNP group

Previous political experience: I have been a councillor for Northfield/Mastrick North ward since 2007. I have held various positions within the council during that time, from SNP group leader and depute leader to depute provost, convenor of audit and risk committee, to name a few. I have also been an SNP activist for many years, working hard within the Donside area and wider city.

Key issue: Aberdeen Donside is made up of varied communities, with each community facing their own challenges. Just now we are in the middle of a “perfect storm” where we in the north-east are facing the challenges of Covid -19, Brexit and the oil and gas downturn. Each of these issues affect folk in different ways, but coupled with the years of Tory austerity and minimal support provided by the Universal Credit system, this has been a challenging couple of years for the area. I hope to work with my SNP colleagues both in Holyrood and Westminster to ensure constituents in Aberdeen Donside are supported and can prosper as we recover from the challenges of the past few years.

Best quality: I don’t give up easily.

Worst quality: I don’t delegate enough, I prefer to finish the job I started and not leave it to someone else.

Message to voters: Since 2007, I have worked hard to help those most in need in my ward. If elected on May 6 as the Donside MSP, I promise to work hard to provide the support and representation needed to not only individual constituents but for the communities across Aberdeen Donside by highlighting the issues that are important to our communities and being the strong voice needed.

Harriet Cross – Conservative

Age: 30

Home: Not given

Job: Chartered Rural Surveyor

Political Experience: First-time candidate. I wanted to enter the jobs market and gain real-world experience before entering politics.

Key Issue: Jobs and education – and yes that is two but I see them as linked. Education is the gateway to opportunities and reaching your potential. It is undeniably linked to employability and therefore job security. We need a government that is focused on restoring Scotland’s educational standards so we can create the skilled workforce of the future.

Best quality: I am really practical. If there is a problem, I find solutions and act on them.

Worst quality: I don’t ask for help as much as I should – I need to learn to delegate!

Message to Voters: We in Aberdeen Donside and across the north-east deserve a fairer share than we’ve received over the last 14 years. A vote for the Scottish Conservatives will give our city and region a strong voice at Holyrood to ensure that our councils and local services stop being neglected in favour of the central belt.

Heather Herbert – Labour

Age: 45

Home: Aberdeen

Job: Web Developer

Previous political experience: I was the candidate for Gordon in the 2019 general election and have been an active campaigner on a range of social issues since the early 2000s.

Key issue: Ensuring that the north-east benefits from new green jobs, as our energy use transitions to be more environmentally friendly. For example, currently, only 10% of the wind turbines in Scotland are built in Scotland, we have world-class engineers sitting idle while the Scottish government offshores contracts.

Best quality: Politics shouldn’t be about warring tribes, but about co-operation and lifting as we climb, I like to think I embody that vision.

Worst quality: Sometimes I overthink problems

Message to voters: The businesses, industry and people of the north-east need a recovery that will ensure there are decent, well-paid jobs. We don’t need a recovery bogged down by the same old arguments on the constitution.

Isobel Davidson – Liberal Democrat

Age: Not given

Home: Ellon

Occupation: Self-employed wildlife surveyor.

Political Experience: Local councillor since 2007, previously stood as candidate in Aberdeen Donside and Aberdeen North constituencies.

Key Issue: Supporting the economy of the area in recovery from the covid pandemic and the transition from oil-based industries to new renewable technology.

Best quality: Impatience

Worst quality: Impatience

Message to Voters: I will put recovery first to support those affected by the Covid pandemic. Particularly people with poor mental health and those who have lost their livelihoods over the past year.

Lucas Grant – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Age: 21

Home: Aberdeen (born and raised in Northfield)

Job: Part-time sales assistant and student

Political Experience: I am a first-time candidate, been politically active for several years campaigning for youth and workers’ rights.

Key issue: Pay rises, jobs, and homes for all. For a socialist recovery from the pandemic for the working class. That means taking the wealth from the top 1% and big business to end poverty and inequality through a publicly owned and democratically run planned economy. We want to see a mass trade union-led struggle to bring about an independent socialist Scotland.

Best quality: Willing to fight for what I believe in.

Worst quality: Undiplomatic at times, say things how I see them.

Message to voters: Aberdeen Donside and Scotland as a whole cannot see brutal austerity continue. We need a £12 an hour minimum wage, an end to zero hours contracts and a massive programme of investment into public services, housing and job creation. Scottish TUSC is the only socialist alternative in Aberdeen. Vote Scottish TUSC on the 6th of May. Elect a socialist MSP who’ll live on a worker’s wage