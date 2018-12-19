North-east cancer treatment times among worst in Scotland

Waiting times for cancer treatment in the the north-east have been branded “worrying” and not good enough – after it emerged they were among the worst in the country.

New figures show that between July and September, within NHS Grampian, 76.6% of patients urgently referred with suspicion of cancer were treated within the target time of 62 days.

The national average for Scotland within the same time period is 81.4%.

NHS Grampian is the third-lowest performing health board in Scotland, although more than three-quarters of patients referred urgently with a suspicion of cancer are treated within the 62-day time frame.

The average waiting time in the north-east was 47 days for the 359 people who were referred, with the maximum amount of time any one person waited for treatment being 239 days. This compares with 83.3% of people treated within 62 days in July to September last year, which fell below the national average of 87.2%.

The health board was ahead of only NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde at 76.5% and NHS Shetland at 70%.

North-east MSP Tom Mason said: “It is worrying to see that cancer referral to treatment times in Grampian are getting worse.

“A diagnosis like this can be crushing for anyone to receive and no one would want to wait any longer than it is absolutely necessary to be treated. Nearly one in four patients are not being seen in Grampian within the 62-day – or two-month – target.

“That is not good enough, we need to see a drastic improvement.”

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately, the initial waiting times for some specialties are longer than we would like and we are working to improve these.

“That said, in some categories, the numbers involved are so small that even minor variations can have a significant effect on our overall performance figure.

“We do, however, recognise this will be a very anxious time for patients and their relatives and reassure patients they are closely monitored to ensure they receive treatment as quickly as possible.”