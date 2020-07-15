North-east cancer survivor to undertake 116-mile challenge for charity

A north-east cancer survivor is to undertake a gruelling challenge in aid of Friends of Anchor.

Retired policeman Jim Mitchell, from Kittybrewster, will take on the 116-mile adventure to raise funds for the charity, which supports patients in the Anchor unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The endurance test will include just under 4,000ft of climbing, both on foot and by bicycle from the starting point.

Leaving from sea level at Duthie Park, Jim will cycle the Old Deeside Railway right through to Loch Muick, where he will climb Lochnagar before retracing his steps back to Aberdeen.

The challenge comes after the 65-year-old survived two bouts of leukaemia in 2004 and 2007.

But Jim is no stranger to a challenge, having completed his first munro at a young age.

He also ran the London Marathon in 2005, raising £13,000 for Children with Leukaemia, now called Children with Cancer UK.

He said: “Lochnagar was my first munro, I did it in 1969 while at school.

“This challenge will mark my 107th time on the top of the mountain, and the big task this time is to do it from sea level.

“It will be recorded on Strava so there will be no cheating!”

Jim hoped to complete the challenge in mid-June, but it was postponed until August due to lockdown.

It will now take place on August, 3, 4 or 5 depending on the weather. Jim anticipates it will take around 14 to 16 hours to complete.

Jim said: “Some days I’m doing up to 110 miles on my bike, so I’m feeling well prepared and training has been good.

“I’ve done around 10 weeks of serious training, but I’ve been cycling since I was a child.

“I also used to do rock and ice climbing with the police mountain rescue team.”

Jim is offering a £500 prize to whoever can guess the nearest time of the challenge. There are already around 70 times submitted.

He added: “I ask you to dig deep and if you fancy guessing a time in minutes and hours I will allocate a gift of your choice for the nearest guess.

“Being an Aberdonian, this gift will not be too lavish.”

Jim has raised almost £2,000 for Friends of Anchor so far.

To donate to his challenge, visit https://bit.ly/3ey97T3