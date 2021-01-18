North-east cancer support charity unveils bold new look

A north-east cancer support charity has unveiled a bold new look for 2021.

CLAN provides emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer, their family, carers and friends across the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Today it launched a new logo along with a revamped website.

CLAN chief executive, Dr Colette Backwell, said: “We’re delighted to unveil our exciting new brand to the public.

“The rebrand project started in June 2019 with the motive of creating a brand that properly reflects CLAN as the cancer support charity it is today, having grown, expanded our services, and extended our geographical reach since establishment in 1983, in line with the needs of cancer patients and their families across the north of Scotland today.

“The new brand reflects the resilience and support that CLAN provides to 2,500 people across all demographics, affected by a cancer diagnosis every year.

“CLAN aims to be a centre of excellence for the delivery of practical, emotional and social support to people affected by cancer in the north of Scotland and the Northern Isles, recognised for our professionalism, outreach to and support for communities.

“Our new brand conveys this and gives our clients and supporters a sense of empowerment with an empathetic voice in line with the services we offer.”

© Jim Irvine/DCT Media

The new brand was designed by local creative marketing agency, Mearns and Gill.

Mike Wilson, managing director at Mearns and Gill, said: “It has been an exciting project working with CLAN to create a new bolder look for the organisation’s core identity.

“The new brand represents the caring tone that is synonymous with CLAN with the client at the centre of its operations and the fact that CLAN’s services and support are delivered within the local community.

We look forward to the updated brand being seen across the north-east and providing on-going support to this vital charity.”

CLAN has continued to support people affected by cancer and has launched new services to comply with social distancing guidance to ensure the safety of their clients.

Dr Backwell added: “Since the first Covid-19 lockdown in March last year, we have given more than 5,000 contact sessions to people affected by a cancer diagnosis, launched telephone and online services, kept our Haven bed and breakfast service open for those undergoing treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and driven more than 17,000 miles taking clients to hospital appointments.

“Our services have evolved during the pandemic, which presents an excellent opportunity to relaunch this new vision of CLAN’s diverse cancer support services.

“We put our rebrand plans on hold due to the pandemic, but we wanted to start this year afresh, and our message to people facing a cancer diagnosis is that CLAN is still here for you.”

If you or a loved one have been affected by a cancer diagnosis, visit CLAN’s new website at www.clancancersupport.org or call 01224 647 000.