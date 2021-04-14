Cancer support charity Clan opens new community facility

A north-east charity that provides support to people affected by cancer is opening its latest facility today.

Clan Cancer Support has launched its new centre in Banchory as part of its commitment to having a presence in communities across the region.

Initially the new facility will offer emotional support and a service for children and families to ensure those affected by a cancer diagnosis get the help they need.

© Clan Cancer Support

Once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, the charity hopes to expand its offering to include therapies and support groups.

Plans for the Banchory centre – which is located on Bridge Street in the town – have been in place since before the pandemic.

Helen Hasnip, Clan’s area co-ordinator for Deeside, said: “We’re thrilled to open our new centre in Banchory this week.

“It will be opening on an appointment-only basis, providing vital emotional and practical support for cancer patients and their families, including our dedicated, professional children and families service.

“When restrictions ease, we will also be offering therapies and support groups to give people the peer support we find helps so many through their cancer journey.

“Due to the significant demand for our support before the pandemic, we started the plans to bring a new centre to Banchory, so it is a real pleasure to see our plans come to life.”

© Clan Cancer Support

Despite the difficulties caused by Covid-19, Clan has continued to offer support online, by phone and face to face.

Bosses at the charity say the Banchory hub highlights its “renewed commitment” to offering support in communities across the north-east.

Now they are keen for anyone who wants to offer their services as a volunteer to come forward.

Chief executive Dr Colette Backwell said: “Following the challenges presented by the pandemic, we are delighted to be able to resume cancer support services at all of our centres, adhering to strict protocols designed to protect our clients and staff.

“We have lost a significant proportion of our funding in the past year, which is all self-generated. To bring to fruition this expansion of our services in Deeside, with the support of local donors and local Friends of Clan Deeside group, is hugely important for Clan and those affected by a cancer diagnosis in Banchory and surrounding areas.

“Cancer patients have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic due to delays in diagnosis and treatment and the support that Clan provides is vitally important to help them and their families cope with the emotional trauma.

“To continue to do this, Clan needs the support of local communities and I urge anyone who would like to help through volunteering or fundraising to get in touch.”

To book an appointment at the facility, visit Clan’s website, call 01224 647 000 or email services@clancancersupport.org