North-east cancer support charity asks public to help maintain its vital services

A north-east cancer support charity is asking the public to help maintain its vital services.

Maggie’s Aberdeen says it is braced for a spike in demand this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The charity is aiming to raise £10,000, which would provide specialist cancer support through video or on calls for a month.

In a statement, Maggie’s Aberdeen said: “People living with cancer at this difficult time rely on the support of Maggie’s Aberdeen more than ever.

“We are no longer seeing people face-to-face, but with many people with cancer self-isolating and facing changes or delays to treatment, the professional support offered by Maggie’s Aberdeen by phone, email or online is more important than ever before.

“We understand how the current situation increases stress and anxiety levels for people undergoing treatment, as well as family and friends, but people can ring or email us for support or just to talk about how they are feeling.

“We are here with people living with cancer during these unprecedented times just we are when our centres are open.

“We will always be there for people with cancer but we need you alongside us. Anything you can do to contribute will be making a real difference. Please do whatever you can to help by supporting us.”

To donate, go to http://bit.ly/3o7aduy