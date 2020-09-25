North-east cancer patients offered chemo comfort kits

Cancer patients in the north-east are being urged to sign up for kits to help while they are undergoing treatment.

Charity Cancer Support UK is inviting people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire undergoing treatment to sign up for the free scheme.

Each of the kits is carefully put together and has practical items to help them.

Chemo Kits are designed to help people undergoing chemotherapy. They contain items to offset some of the unpleasant side effects of treatment such as cold hands and feet, nausea, and problems with sensitive teeth.

General Cancer Kits are designed to help adults who are not receiving chemotherapy but are undergoing another form of cancer treatment. They contain items like puzzle books to relieve boredom, relaxing pillow sprays to aid sleep, and toiletries to use on the go.

Kids’ Kits are designed to brighten the days of children living with cancer and undergoing treatment. They contain small toys and colouring sets to help entertain them and pass their time in the hospital, and practical items like cosy socks and antibacterial wipes.

Gemma Holding, chief executive of Cancer Support UK said: “Our Cancer Kits have been distributed to thousands of people going through cancer treatment, all across the UK. Time and time again, we hear positive feedback directly from patients, as well as their families, friends and medical staff, about how well received their cancer kit has been – whether it’s a general Cancer Kit, Chemo Kit, or Kids’ Kit.

“Often, it’s a careful thought, a little item, that can make a huge difference to someone undergoing cancer treatment and their emotional wellbeing.

“Our Cancer Kits have been designed intentionally, by people who know what going through cancer treatment is like – as they’ve been through it themselves. We’re thrilled to reach more people in Scotland.”

To order a cancer kit visit cancersupportuk.org