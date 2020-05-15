North-east cancer patients facing increased anxiety during lockdown

The boss of a north-east cancer charity says patients are suffering from increased anxiety as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

Dr Colette Backwell, chief executive of CLAN Cancer Support, has revealed the charity has fielded hundreds of calls to its telephone and counselling services from people worried about the diagnosis they or a family member have received.

Dr Backwell, who also chairs the Grampian Cancer Partnership Group and sits on the NHS Cancer Strategy Group, says many people are worried about what the future holds.

She said: “The pandemic lockdown has had a major effect on us all, with fears of unemployment, family tensions and home-schooling requirements. However, if you have a cancer diagnosis, those fears are multiplied exponentially.

“When someone receives a cancer diagnosis, they are anxious to begin treatment and having this paused or altered in some way, even with the reassurance from their medical team, can be incredibly worrying.”

CLAN closed its face-to-face centres in March in order to protect staff, volunteers and clients.

However, it immediately set up a phone service so people could continue to access support, while an online resource centre has also been launched.

The charity is continuing to offer practical and emotional support, as well as signposting clients to other relevant agencies and online resources.

Dr Backwell added: “Our local centres are a place of refuge and comfort, and cancer patients and their families come in regularly to talk to people who understand what they are going through and can help them build the resilience to deal with it.

“Losing that contact has made life very difficult for many of our clients. We set up the telephone and counselling services to ensure CLAN was still able to support people diagnosed with cancer, and we have been able to support not only our existing clients but also people coming to us for the first time.”

A CLAN client, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “It was really hard to phone, and I didn’t know what is was going to be like but I’m really glad I did.

“I felt really silly phoning and not knowing what to say or do but the person I spoke to put me at ease and reassured me. I felt much better by the end of the call and will find it easier to call again.”

Despite high demand for services, CLAN’s funds have dropped significantly due to planned fundraising events being cancelled or postponed.

Dr Backwell said: “CLAN has been a lifeline for those affected by cancer during the coronavirus pandemic, and that is why it is so important for CLAN to continue to be there and give people affected by cancer the hope, reassurance and support they so desperately need.

“However, we need the support of the people in the community to ensure that we are still here for our clients in their time of need.”

To support CLAN, visit clanhouse.org/donate