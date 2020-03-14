North-east cancer hubs will close

A north-east charity that helps people with cancer and their families is temporarily shutting its centres from Monday.

Clan Cancer Support said it is preparing for the developing coronavirus situation, taking into consideration advice from the NHS and government.

Dr Colette Backwell said: “We believe this is an appropriate and measured response at this time, recognising the additional risk to and vulnerability of those with a cancer diagnosis.

“We will continue to deliver support through telephone and online communication.

“We want to reassure everyone during this time that Clan Cancer Support will still be here for anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis.”

The Clan Haven bed and breakfast facility, for those attending Aberdeen Royal Infirmary appointments, will stay open.

Clan board member Professor Marianne Nicolson said: “Our priority is to maintain the safety of our clients, and with the Covid-19 pandemic, there is clearly a risk that we take very seriously.

“To maintain the support from Clan, which is highly appreciated by clients and their families, we feel that providing services by remote means is most appropriate.”

She thanked staff, volunteers, contractors and fundraisers for their efforts.