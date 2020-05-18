North-east cancer charity’s sculpture trail postponed amid coronavirus concerns

A north-east cancer charity has postponed a sculpture trail over coronavirus concerns.

CLAN has made the decision to postpone the Light the North trail, which was set to take place this autumn, after concerns were raised over safety.

The event has now been rescheduled to early 2021.

Fiona Fernie, head of income generation and business development, said: “We have taken the tough decision to postpone Light the North to ensure the safety of our artists, staff and for the general public who will be taking part in the trail.

“We are excited to bring over 45 lighthouse sculptures to the north-east and Northern Isles in Spring 2021, which will bring people and communities together to celebrate art and our beautiful region while raising vital funds for people affected by cancer.

“CLAN has been a lifeline for people affected by cancer by giving telephone support, counselling sessions and introducing online services since the outbreak. CLAN continues to be a shining light of hope, reassurance and support for people affected by cancer.

“We want to thank everyone for their support of the lighthouse trail, and we can’t wait to shine a light on the north-east and Northern Isles with our sculptures next year.”

Charlie Langhorne MD and co-founder of Wild in Art said: “While this is disappointing news for everyone, I’m sure that people will be understanding.

“We are very much looking forward to continuing to work with the brilliant folk at CLAN on delivering Light the North. The postponement allows us all more time to enjoy the anticipation of seeing the lighthouses appear next year.”

