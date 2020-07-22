North-east cancer charity’s popular fundraising walk goes virtual

North-east cancer charity CLAN has found a way to keep its annual fundraising walk in the diary despite Covid-19 restrictions – by holding it virtually.

The cancer support charity was forced to postpone the CLAN Walk along with many other events, but was determined to create an online version to encourage supporters to get on their feet and raise money.

The replacement event, called My CLAN Walk, will take place throughout August with participants able to sign up now to walk as many or as few miles as they would like.

Ross Sangster, who lost his mum Amanda to cancer nearly six years ago, will be walking in her memory.

He said: “When I first heard about My CLAN Walk, I was desperate to sign up!

“Since my mum passed away, together with my brother Fraser and my dad Mike I have taken part in the CLAN Walk every year, and with all that’s happened over the last few months, it’s more important than ever to support CLAN.

“CLAN is a fantastic charity that did so much for my mum and I that is why I am challenging myself to walk 100 miles!”

Steph McCann, CLAN’s Fundraising Team Manager, said: “My CLAN Walk offers you the opportunity to get outdoors either on your own, or with your family and friends.

“You choose the route, the mileage and the timeframe. It is your walk, your way.

“The CLAN Walk is our biggest event of the year with over 300 people taking part and a team of over 50 volunteers, but due to social distancing and the timing of the pandemic, we’ve had to postpone this year’s physical walk.

“That is why we have moved online and encouraging people to host their own walk throughout August.”

My CLAN Walk takes place from August 1 to September 4, registration is free and you can sign up by visiting www.clanhouse.org