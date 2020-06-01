North-east cancer charity to hold online support sessions

A cancer support charity is holding online support sessions during lockdown.

Maggie’s Aberdeen, Dundee and Fife have joined forces to provide support across the east coast.

The charity is set to host an online prostate cancer networking group tomorrow.

Individuals will have the opportunity to meet others in similar circumstances, share their own experiences and receive support.

The organisation provides assistance to those suffering from a cancer diagnosis.

And Maggie’s has continued to reach out to those who are self-isolating and struggling with treatment delays, during the pandemic.

The event will be held via Zoom invite, from 3.30pm- 4.30pm.

The session will be hosted by Kevin Mathieson from the Aberdeen centre and Alison Allan from the Fife centre.

To take part contact Kevin by email on Kevin.Mathieson@maggiescentres.org.