North-east cancer charity creates online community for patients

A north-east cancer charity has created an online support community for patients currently going through treatment.

Friends of Anchor has set up a group on Facebook for oncology and haematology patients from across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The group will be a place for patients to connect with one another in a safe and supportive space, with tailored content for users including digital coffee dates and one-to-one virtual wellbeing appointments with specialist podiatrists, massage therapists and hairdressers.

Friends of Anchor’s wellbeing team usually operates within the wards and clinics of the Anchor Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but with current restrictions in place, the charity has been getting creative with the ways it can support patients throughout their treatment.

Wellbeing co-ordinator Paula Beattie said: “Right now physical isolation is an everyday reality for us all, but for patients going through treatment, emotional isolation can be a real problem during a time that is already challenging in its own way.

“Although we can’t be round the wards physically right now, we still want to offer support and that’s why we’re seeking to create this online community for patients, as a safe, supportive and private place for them to connect with fellow patients.

“As well as being a place for friendships to grow, we’ll be sharing patient-focused content that we hope will be of real benefit to patients – things like mindfulness and meditation, virtual cuppas and special guest appearances.”

To join the group, search ‘Friends of ANCHOR patient community’ on Facebook. The group is live now and the schedule of activities will begin daily from Monday.

Avril Mathieson, from Crimond near Fraserburgh, is a patient of the Anchor Unit and says the community will provide valuable support.

She said: “This is a great resource for patients while the charity’s wellbeing services are suspended temporarily within the hospital.

“It can feel scary or daunting to go into the ANCHOR Unit for treatment, especially if it’s for the first time or you’re going alone.

“The services the wellbeing team provide are second to none and they’re worth their weight in gold – so until it’s business as usual, this is a great way to access that support and expertise. I’m looking forward to being part of it and seeing the daily messages and virtual services.”