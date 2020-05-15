North-east campaigners hit out at Currys after delays over laptop order

Campaigners in Moray have hit out at a national retailer after broken promises caused digital equipment destined for home-schooled pupils to be delayed.

The Keith Covid-19 Community Group spent more than £6,000 at Currys on 15 laptops and 15 tablets to help youngsters during the lockdown.

However, despite placing the order about four weeks ago the equipment has still not arrived while the transaction has been repeatedly cancelled then reinstated due to confusion about the availability of stock.

The group now wants a refund of the cash, which was community benefit money allocated to the Keith and Strathisla community councils.

Member Rhona Patterson said: “I understand that businesses are working under unprecedented challenging conditions with staff working from home.

“If they had kept up communication with me and told me what was happening I wouldn’t be so angry. I am so frustrated.

“I wanted to help the kids in the area and I feel I have failed but it is Currys who have failed them.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mrs Patterson has now begun to investigate other retailers to place the order with after initially selecting Currys due to it operating a store in Elgin.

A shortage of digital equipment has been highlighted as a concern for home-schooled pupils in Moray during the lockdown.

The council has begun loaning out items to students due to several families struggling to keep up with lessons without access to the technology.

A Currys spokeswoman said the firm was now processing a refund.

She added: “Due to the high level of demand for vital technology we are experiencing some delays in our customer service response times and occasionally in the delivery of certain items.

“We know this is frustrating but these are unprecedented times and we are doing everything we can to answer their queries and we are working hard to make sure every order is fulfilled.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: