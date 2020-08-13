North-east cafe shuts after spike in positive cases in north-east town

A north-east cafe has shut following the rise in positive cases in a town.

Lettuce Eat Healthy, located on Queen Street in Peterhead, today announced it would close as a precautionary measure.

A statement online read: “It’s with a heavy heart that LEH has decided to close as from today as a precautionary measure in light of the increased Covid-19 cases in Peterhead and the surrounding area.

“We have a duty of care to the health and well being of our staff, families and customers and therefore we hope you respect and understand our decision.

“We hope to be back serving you all soon but in the meantime please keep safe.”

It's with a heavy heart that LEH has decided to close as from today as a precautionary measure in light of the increased… Posted by Lettuce Eat Healthy on Thursday, 13 August 2020

Meanwhile the Buchan Hotel in Ellon said a customer who dined with them on Monday has now tested positive for Covid-19.

Two staff members who were working that night are self-isolating.

Public NoticeWe were contacted by a customer who booked and dined with us on Monday evening who has since tested… Posted by Buchan Hotel on Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Correction and apology

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the Buchan Braes Hotel in Boddam had closed due to a case of Covid-19. This is not the case. The Buchan Braes Hotel decided to close at the beginning of lockdown and has not reopened to the public at this stage. We apologise for this error.