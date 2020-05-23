North-east cafe offering BBQ takeaway service this weekend

A north-east cafe is running a BBQ takeaway service after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barra Farm Shop, on the outskirts of Oldmeldrum, has opened its BBQ Bar for the weekend.

The public can drive up to order, collect and take away their burgers and hot dogs from a safe distance up until 4pm today.

In a video announcement on social media, Sarah Stephen, who owns the business with her husband David, said: “Come along and take away a juicy burger or loaded hot dog.

“If you don’t fancy getting out of your car one of our team will take your order and deliver it to your vehicle – adhering to social distance.

“Other global, burger brands are available, but we’re hoping that you’ll support local this weekend.”

People will also get a chance to order and collect once again, tomorrow from noon to 4pm.

The family-run farm grows and sells strawberries and raspberries during the summer months.

