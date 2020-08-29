North-east cafe boss wouldn’t have been able to reopen without Spaces for People project

A Stonehaven cafe boss has argued that without the Spaces for People project, her venue would not have been able to reopen after lockdown.

Megan Langdon, who manages Molly’s Cafe Bar at the town’s beach, was moved to speak-out after concerns were raised the social distancing measures are causing trouble for the seaside town’s economy.

Last week, Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure committee was told by Stonehaven and Lower Deeside councillor Wendy Agnew the controversial changes to the town’s infrastructure have left certain businesses feeling “worried”.

She said some have noted a “massive drop in turnover” which they believe is due to loss of parking spaces.

But Ms Langdon says the changes – which include widened pavements and pedestrianisation – have been of huge benefit to her business.

Without the Spaces for People initiative, she said she would not have been able to open up additional outdoor seating, leaving her with only six tables inside.

Thanks to the project, she can now offer 13 tables.

Ms Langdon says she believes different parts of the town are having different experiences – and cannot be treated as one.

She said: “If we hadn’t had the space down the beach pedestrianised and space made for people to socially distance, I honestly don’t think we could have reopened the business.

“With the changes made, people can feel safe and it’s a very family-friendly environment.

“The situation at the beach has got lumped-in with the issues in the town centre, when it’s very much a separate entity from that.

“I think some of the concerns are valid and I understand that a lot of the retail units are struggling.

“I also understand that there’s a loss of parking and there’s difficulties in the town centre, but down here it is a positive.

She added: “We feel the council have bent over backwards and are doing everything they can.

“What seems to get lost is the council is trying to keep everyone safe. That needs to be done.”

Ewan Wallace, head of transportation with Aberdeenshire Council, explained the region wanted to make it clear it was open for business, in the wake of a council meeting last week on Spaces for People proposals.

He said: “We have sought to create space in town centres to try and give people some more confidence when visiting them.

“The approach we have taken has been fully supported by Public Health colleagues who have been right behind us in terms of our response to the current emergency.

We’ve kept all of the measures under review on a weekly basis, with regular monitoring by officers and potential changes considered each week.

“Clearly the emergence from lockdown has taken longer than we expected but we have maintained our professional rigour and consistency to consider the changes we can put in place at different locations.”