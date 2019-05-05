North-east cabbie saves Stonehaven land train

Operators of a north-east land train have praised a taxi firm which came to its aid after they were a driver short.

A&I Taxis helped out after Stonehaven’s land train was a driver short during the busy Easter weekend.

Julie Lindeman from Stonehaven Town Partnership, which runs the Stoney Express, said they were thankful to the firm’s driver Fred Rae for taking the wheel.

She said: “I cannot thank A&I enough for the support they gave us.

“We are a small team of folk involved in the land train and we all appreciated the support.”

Audrey Malcolm, office manager at A&I Taxis, said: “We are always willing to help out and support the local community where we can.

“When Julie phoned me, it was full steam ahead to help get the Stoney Express on the road.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help the land train can email projects@stpweb.org