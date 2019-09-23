North-east butchers to close after 24 years

A north-east family butchers has confirmed it will close after 24 years.

P&J Scott Family Butchers in Laurencekirk will close on November 30.

In a post on social media said: “Everyone at P&J’s would like to thank their loyal customers for their support over the past 24 years.

“We take this opportunity to wish you all well and we will miss those familiar faces.”

Customers took to the comments to share their sadness.

One said: “Oh I am so sorry to hear that.

“You really are the best butcher around. Will be in to get stocked up for freezer . Will need a few of your steak pies and beef sausages. No one made better.”

Another added: “Really saddened to hear that”