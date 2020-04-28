North-east butcher teams up with charity to provide lifeline to stroke survivor

A charity has teamed up with a north-east butcher to assist a stroke survivor during lockdown.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) partnered with a Forres-based butcher, to organise the weekly shop of David Jackson, 66.

The retired primary school teacher from Elgin suffered a serious stroke in 2018 and has received help from CHSS since.

He was close to running out of food before the charity intervened.

Paula Leask, who is community support co-ordinator at CHSS, directed David to Fraser Bros butchers.

Staff were made aware of his condition and helped him complete his order over the phone – delivering the food on the same day.

David said: “I was worried I would run out of food completely. I thought to myself what am I going to do? I can’t leave the house. I’m stuck in isolation and my supplies were running very low.

“I looked in my freezer and carefully counted out my meals to see how long it would stretch until things got really serious, and it was quite terrifying. I didn’t have enough food to last beyond a few days let alone weeks or months.

“I started to panic but then Paula from Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland called and asked how I was coping with self-isolation.

“She told me not to worry and that together we would find a solution. Amazingly Paula tracked down a butcher in Forres that would be able to deliver to my house.”

He added: “I rang the butcher to place my order and they were really kind and helpful over the phone, and even delivered that day. They were fantastic I can’t thank them enough.

“I’ve now got steak, mince and chops to last me for weeks now, as well as fresh fruit and veg, and it feels like such a relief to have food in the house again.

“With all these feelings of anxiety about being in isolation, and not knowing what is coming next, knowing that I won’t go hungry or struggle to find food is such a weight off my mind.”

Butcher Graeme Duffus said: “We had just started to look at delivering to households in our local community when we first heard from Paula.

“Donna who takes the calls gave David that extra wee bit time and we were all really pleased to be helping him.

“It’s great that we are able to help so many people in the community get their shopping at this time and it was plain to see how chuffed David was with his delivery when we dropped it off.”

