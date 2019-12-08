North-east butcher shortlisted for World Championship Scotch Pie Awards

A north-east butcher has made the shortlist at this year’s World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Bert Fowlie Butcher, based in Strichen, made the cut for the 21st ceremony of its kind, after more than 75 professional pie makers entered.

Each product was assessed on its appearance, quality, consistency and taste by 60 professional judges, including Outlander star Scott Kyle.

Head judge Ian Nelson said: “Over 75 professional pie makers entered over 450 of their best products into 11 categories this year and the competition has been fierce so Bert Fowlie Butcher can be proud to have come this far.

Alasdair Smith, chief executive of Scottish Bakers added: “The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is the only competition of its kind recognising excellence in the preparation of a perfect pie.

“The competition is now a regular fixture on the calendar as professional butchers and bakers across the country vie for pie perfection and the boost to their business that always comes with such a sought-after title.”

The winner will be announced on January 14