North-east butcher says Aldi and Lidl partly to blame for decision to close after 24 years

A north-east butcher has today said changing shopping habits and discount supermarkets are part of the reason behind the decision to close up after 24 years.

P&J Scott Family Butchers has served the community of Laurencekirk and the surrounding area for 24 years.

Peter Scott, 67, owns the High Street store but is retiring due to his health.

His son Dan said changing shopping habits have played a part too.

Dan, 41, said: “we’ve got a lot of regular customers, but the closure is down to the lack of support.

“We have been trying to advertise and even went out with flyers.

“Takings are down and Peter has an aneurysm that has to be operated on and he will have to retire.

“We have been through the BSE crisis and all that but things are changing.

“People are going to the likes of Aldi and Lidl for their food because it is more convenient to have it all in one place.”

The closure will also lead to a counter assistant losing their job when the shop shuts down less than a month before Christmas.