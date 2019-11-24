North-east butcher recognised for commitment to education

A north-east butcher has been recognised for his commitment to education in this year’s SQA Awards.

Gordon Gibb, director of Oldmeldrum-based Polaris Learning Ltd, was highly commended in the association’s Champion category.

It recognises his contribution to supporting the development of Scotland’s food and drink sector using SQA qualifications.

Polaris Ltd has taken on five modern apprentices and the team has awarded thousands of food and drink SVQs.

Gordon was joined by other finalists from across the country and further afield at a ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

SQA chief executive, Fiona Robertson, said: “The SQA Star Awards are a fantastic celebration of the commitment and talent of young people from across Scotland, as well as the dedication of the teams at SQA centres that deliver our qualifications here in Scotland.”