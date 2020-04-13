North-east butcher in online orders boom

A north-east butcher has had an increase in online orders during the coronavirus lockdown.

Jock Gibson who owns and runs Macbeth’s in Forres has experienced one half of his business dry up following the Government’s edict to stay at home yet the other half is rocketing.

Macbeth’s supplies hotels and restaurants with wholesale meat products, largely from his family farm at Edinvale, Dallas. It also has an established mail-order business, where customers can order online for chilled delivery.

It is this latter part of the business which has seen a ten-times-plus increase in trade.

Jock said: “The hotel and restaurant supply part of the business has ‘evaporated’, and that accounts for around 80% of our trade at this time of the year.

“Our business has changed entirely to local and national deliveries to private households as well as hamper fulfilment for another company. We are doing a month’s online business every two to three days and we are seeing a huge increase in local custom.

“Staff morale is really good at the moment and we have not furloughed any workers.”