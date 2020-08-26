North-east businesswoman puts ‘Family First’ with charity T-shirt initiative

The founder of an Aberdeen printing and embroidery company has marked a month of selling family-focused clothing conceived in lockdown – all to raise money for a good cause.

Ola Adeyemi, who lives in the village of Blackburn, started up Ripples Prints around eight years ago, and has been running the business full time for five years.

When the lockdown was introduced in March, she began to worry about the potential impact on the business, and stresses from work were exacerbated by the pressures of home-schooling her daughter Adeola, 8, and looking after her sons Adeolu, 4, and three-year-old Adebare.

She was also worrying about her frontline worker husband Ade, who works as a GP.

But when neighbouring families and her own relatives came to her aid, she formed a plan to help say thank you.

Ola, 37, said: “With everything going on, it was just a stressful time for me.

“I went through a lot of emotions, where I didn’t have it together as much as I thought I might.

“I had family, my mother-in-law was over and I had my sister calling. I had people around me, checking on me.

“I then had the idea, if my family is doing OK, we have our jobs and the kids are well, how are the families where everything is not together – it’s just a single mum, or single dad, or people who have lost their job.

“I wondered how they must be feeling, if I’m feeling this way coming from a place where I have family calling and people knocking on my door.”

She got in touch with the Aberdeen Council for Voluntary Organisations (ACVO) to find a local charity with a focus on helping families and children, and was pointed in the direction of Abernecessities.

Ola added: “The work that Abernecessities is doing is amazing, it blew my mind, especially around this time. So then I knew, yeah, they are the ones to go with.”

She began making T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring the slogan ‘Family First’, and selling them via her Etsy site, a month ago, with 10% of the money made going towards the charity.

She said: “To date we have sold more than 100 of the garments – which is good, but we’d like to do more because it’s a percentage of that that goes to the charity and I’d really love to give as much as I can to the charity.

“The last time we did a calculation, which was about two-and-a-half weeks into the project, we had raised about £250 already for the charity. I’m sure we’ve done a bit more now.”

Ola’s shop, and the Family First shirts and sweatshirts, can be found at www.etsy.com/uk/shop/RipplesPrints