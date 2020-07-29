North-east businessman helps tee up a new look for his local golf clubhouse during lockdown

A north-east businessman has been helping out in the community to support a golf club to be able to return following lockdown.

Steven Reaper, from Ellon, donated time and services to McDonald Golf Club clubhouse to give it a revamp in time for re-opening after lockdown.

In total, around £6,500 was spent on the project, which involved modernising and revamping both the indoor and outdoor spaces.

It is not the first time Steven has taken on such a project, after donating to nursery and theatre clubs in the area.

He is also looking for more groups he might be able to help with in the community.

Steven said: “I’ve done quite a lot of stuff around Ellon, but I’ve been a member at the golf club for about 30 years. They’d sent an email out looking for funds to try and decorate the club house to open after lockdown.

“I went down for a meeting with them and I said I’m going to put my business in here and I’m not wanting anything for it

“We went in on July 9 and ripped the whole place out, it took us about 20 hours to do.

“I’m really just trying to give back to the community, I really enjoy it. I’m in a fortunate position to be able to do that.”

He added: It’s going to bring more business to the golf club, hopefully more memberships. It’ll benefit everybody. That’s what we need right now.

“It’s a tough time right now, so it will help to get people in and they’re delighted.

“At the end of the day, we’re doing it to be able to give people something back.

“I want to be able to show it’s not all about the money, it’s about the community.

“Hopefully it’ll mean what we do is out there and we’ll be able to help more people, but we’re not in it for the publicity.”

A statement from the clubhouse at McDonald Golf Club said: “Massive thank you to Steven Reaper of SR Decor for all the work he has done, everyone at McDonald Golf Club really appreciates your generosity and first class workmanship.”