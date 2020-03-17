North-east businesses urged to be wary of scams

Residents in the north-east have been warned to be vigilant against online scammers.

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) claims scammers are targeting people and firms online.

It says emails received by businesses in Aberdeen claim to be providing links to health guidelines – but when they are clicked on, they lead to malicious websites or ask for payments to be made.

The SBRC says the UK public has been duped out of £800,000 as a result of similar scams.

The body’s head of business resilience Ian Stephen said: “These fraudulent emails are often highly convincing, but they do present tell-tale signs about their true nature which can act as strong warning signs.

“If the user is ever in any real doubt, they should visit the service’s legitimate website and check their account for possible discrepancies – you can’t be too careful.”