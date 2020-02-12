North-east businesses urged to be vigilant following reports of ‘Ringing the Change’ thefts

Officers in the north-east are asking businesses to be vigilant following a number of distraction-type thefts.

The incidents, commonly referred to as ‘ringing the changes’, happened between Thursday and Saturday last week.

In five reported incidents two men entered a shop and asked staff to change a large number of notes from one denomination to another.

Workers were then distracted, with the men then able to steal the cash.

The incidents happened in post offices and shops in the Ellon, Oldmeldrum, Tarland, Elgin and Torphins areas.

The men are described as being in their late 20s to 30s, speaking with broken English and as being “Mediterranean in appearance”. One of the men identified himself as being Romanian.

Sergeant Keith Greig, from the Banchory community policing team, said: “We are keen to trace the two men involved.

“They are described as being Mediterranean in appearance, aged in their late 20’s or early 30’s and have spoken in broken English.

“In one incident one of the males identified he was from Romania.

“Business owners and their staff should be alert and aware to this type of scam. Watch out for people requesting a large sum of money to be exchanged.

“It is possible they will target busy periods of the working day, providing an opportunity to confuse or distract staff.

“If you are in any doubt of a person’s intentions, consider asking another colleague for assistance or politely decline the request and notify the police.

“Anyone with information or concerns should contact police as soon as possible.”