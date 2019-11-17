North-east businesses to take part in tourist trade mission

North-east businesses are keen to boost trade by taking part in a workshop in Germany.

VisitAberdeenshire, Aberdeen Altens Hotel and the Peterhead Prison Museum will take part in the Scotland workshop organised by VisitScotland.

It will bring together 40 Scottish suppliers and see them travel to Frankfurt from November 26-28.

European travel trade representatives will get a chance to meet one-on-one with suppliers in a bid to strengthen tourism.

It is the second time VisitScotland has organised the pan-European travel trade mission event.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Last year’s mission took place in Amsterdam, with 720 appointments made and 50% of business owners saying it met expectations, while the other 50% said it exceeded their expectations.

Riddell Graham, Visit Scotland’s director of industry and destination development, said: “Our European travel trade mission will give Scottish suppliers an ideal opportunity to engage one-to-one with Scotland’s key European markets all at the same time.

“With Europe accounting for 2.2m trips to Scotland, and many of them repeat visitors from countries such as France, Germany and the Netherlands, it is an incredibly important international market for Scottish tourism.

“Everything we do is about creating a passion for Scotland – building an army of advocates through innovative marketing, partnership, events and business excellence, to create a destination and customer experience worth talking about.

“Innovative approaches such as our business development missions will help to strengthen our tourism development in Europe.”