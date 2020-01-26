North-east businesses to benefit from social media course

North-east residents will have the chance to learn how social media can benefit their business when a new networking group comes to town.

Network NorthEast will take place at Turriff Golf Club on January 30, led by Jim Reid and Phil Buchan of Jim Reid Vehicle Sales and Service.

The group was set up to provide a platform for local businesses to network, share information and identify opportunities for collaborative working and business growth.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The first meeting at the end of September was attended by more than 50 people from across Aberdeenshire.

To register for the event, visit @NetworkNorthEast on Facebook or email contact@networknortheast.co.uk