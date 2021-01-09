North-east businesses set to receive share of £1 million in coronavirus funding

Businesses in the north-east will have access to further funding, with council chiefs set to dish out a six-figure sum.

The money is part of a £30 million package of support distributed among local authorities across Scotland, with Aberdeenshire Council getting more than £1 million.

Firms which have been affected by Covid-19 will be able to apply for “discretionary” grants – meaning the council decides how to distribute the cash – of up to £2,000.

One local MSP has urged Aberdeenshire Council to put small businesses first in line – particularly those run by women.

Gillian Martin, the MSP for Aberdeenshire East, pointed to a number of reports from organisations such as the United Nations which suggest women have been more adversely impacted by the pandemic than men.

The reports state this is because they have taken on more caring responsibilities in addition to work and business commitments.

Now the MSP wants council chiefs to do all they can to support female-run businesses.

Ms Martin said: “We know businesses run by women contribute more than £100million to the UK economy and as a result of the coronavirus pandemic women have been disproportionately impacted by taking on both homeschooling and caring responsibilities whilst also trying to keep businesses afloat.

“Any grants made accessible should take into account the very small businesses which May have been overlooked by past funding streams, might be run from home premises, and would hugely benefit from discretionary funding during these unprecedented times.

“The owners of these type of businesses can’t furlough themselves, and many will have had next to no income at all over this period.

“I would encourage Aberdeenshire Council and other local authorities across Scotland to consider how the discretionary funding can be utilised to help those who have had to keep small businesses afloat while managing the many other pressures as a result of Covid-19.”

Aberdeenshire Council was contacted for comment.