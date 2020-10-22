North-east businesses frustrated at extension of Covid-19 hospitality restrictions

Business leaders in the north-east have expressed their disappointment after it was confirmed current coronavirus restrictions would be extended.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed limits on hospitality business opening hours and their ability to serve alcohol would be continued for another week.
