North-east businesses encouraged to sign up for cyber resilience session

A virtual workshop to help north-east businesses learn more about how to make their firms ‘cyber resilient’ is to take place next month.

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) will host a workshop to help companies find out if they could withstand a cyber attack.

Part of the Exercise in a Box programme run by the National Cyber Security Centre alongside SBRC, it will also teach them what can be done to strengthen their security.

The SBRC has said it is particularly important as the number of cyber crimes carried out have increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jude McCorry, CEO of SBRC, said: “Keeping businesses alive has been the highest priority for many over the last seven months. Sadly, no business is immune to the pressures that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought.

“However, the pandemic has also highlighted opportunistic individuals’ intent on taking advantage of this vulnerability and we have seen a marked rise in cyber threats.

“Our Exercise in a Box programme will make sure that businesses not only in Aberdeen but across Scotland will be equipped with the skills to know how to review, adapt and strengthen their cyber policies. We want to ensure that Scotland is one of the safest and resilient places to live, work and do business both on and offline.”

The workshop for north-east businesses will be held on November 11.

For more information on the programme, visit https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/information/exercise-in-a-box