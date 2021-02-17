North-east businesses encouraged to join cyber security workshop

Businesses in the north-east are encouraged to take place in a free workshop aimed to help them protect against ransomware attacks.

The Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) will be delivering the session which is tailored to companies in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

It follows on from the National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC) Exercise in a Box programme and the Working from Home seminar.

Now, it will host the NCSC’s training on phishing attacks that lead to a ransomware infection, which will help businesses with cyber resilience, and allow them to explore various scenarios to test their response to ransomware in a safe environment.

The north-east event is scheduled to take place on March 30 and will last for 90 minutes.

It will cover how an organisation would experience a phishing attack that leads to ransomware infection and will also cover what security controls are implemented to limit the impact of infections when they do occur.

Delivered with support from the Scottish Government, SBRC’s cyber team are continuing to run these sessions virtually with input from Police Scotland and other stakeholders.

Jude McCorry, CEO of SBRC, said: “The extension of the scenarios explored within our workshops provides businesses with more opportunity than ever to extend their cyber resilience.

“While news around Ransomware infections has increased recently, businesses must feel reassured that these types of attacks are by no means the most popular type of cyber-attack. However, as part of increasing the resilience of a business, organisations must be informed and prepared for any eventuality.

“The Exercise in a Box workshops have so far received extremely positive feedback from attendees.

“The specificity of the scenarios which are explored provides attendees with the opportunity not only to see how they might respond to such a situation but also hear how others might, which opens their mind to new approaches and processes.

“Given that businesses continue to face a bumpy road to recovery, I encourage all to attend this free programme to ensure that cyber resilience is one area of the business owners don’t need to be concerned about.”

Businesses interested in attending can sign up at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/exercise-in-a-box-aberdeen-ransomware-session-via-zoom-30th-march-tickets-138751015021?aff=ebdsoporgprofile