North-east businesses benefit from tourism body’s work

A tourism body promoting the north-east has helped hundreds of businesses while bringing millions to the local economy.

In its annual report, VisitAberdeenshire revealed hundreds of firms have taken advantage of advice sessions and workshops to make them more marketable to visitors.

Nearly 500 companies from across the region were in attendance at the organisation’s masterclasses and workshops last year, helping them meet customers’ demand.

Its trade travel team, which works with local suppliers to showcase the best of the north-east, generated £1.6 million.

And the organisation also entered partnerships with firms including Mackie’s of Scotland and Loganair.

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: “Our team delivered product and market development programmes that provided local businesses with tools to develop their experiences to meet customer demand and achieve a competitive advantage in the market.

“This programme is regarded as pioneering in Scotland and continues to enhance the skills and knowledge of ambitious people working across our tourism industry.

“In taking these products to market, the tourism development team worked tirelessly with inspirational businesses across the region to successfully connect them to trade buyers near and far.

“Trade fairs, sales calls and familiarisation visits to the region have helped to increase sales conversion with over £1.6 million in new business generated through intervention by our team alone. This helped VisitAberdeenshire achieve a coveted shortlisting for DMO of the Year at UKinbound’s annual excellence awards.

“We’re able to measure our impact with detailed and thorough evaluation, ensuring we’re on the right track when talking to our audiences and spending budget wisely.”

The region’s reputation as a destination for events and conferences has also been boosted by the new P&J Live arena, which opened last year.

And the centre was thrust into the spotlight, hosting the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards in December.

Mr Foy added: “In the business events space, we’re making waves. Aberdeen City Council’s visionary investment saw P&J Live open in 2019. This has put the city on the map as a world-class location for both business and entertainment events.

“This milestone has been the stimulus for the Convention Bureau team to increase

its promotional and bid activity, working with the team at P&J Live to secure key events up until 2023 with more in the pipeline.

“We ended 2019 on a high with BBC Sports Personality of the Year in town, and in the eyes of 8.6 million viewers across the UK. The occasion was used as a catalyst to enhance our work in partner marketing, travel trade and conferencing.

“Quick thinking from the marketing team also ensured that our fond ‘haste ye back’ message at Aberdeen International Airport hit the right notes with an influential celebrity audience.”

In the annual review, Mr Foy also revealed his confidence VisitAberdeenshire’s initiatives could help the north-east tourism sector recover from Covid-19.

He said: “As we enter a stark and challenging period for global tourism and hospitality, this review reflects on highlights and outcomes from 2019. In doing so it illustrates that while things will change significantly in the years ahead, we should have every confidence that the innovation and skills across the sector that achieved so much in 2019 will be the driving force behind future recovery efforts.

“VisitAberdeenshire’s own role cross-pollinates marketing, tourism development, insights and evaluation and the Convention and Events Bureau.

“All elements intrinsically linked together in 2019 to create a strong DMO that served stakeholders across the private and public sectors to grow the north-east visitor economy.”