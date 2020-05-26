North-east business to prepare organisations for new market conditions

An Aberdeen business has opened a marketing academy to help businesses rise to new challenges.

International B2B marketing specialist Fifth Ring, has launched an initiative to help its customers and the wider business community.

The aim is to provide them with learning modules to improve their understanding of the transformative role marketing can play, in preparing them for new market conditions.

Over the last three decades the award-winning company has developed an advanced marketing training scheme, which it has up until now used exclusively in-house.

Fifth Ring Marketing Manager Michael Madden said: ”More than 40 organisations have already inquired about signing up to the Fifth Ring Academy, with brand awareness, prospecting, staff morale and motivating sales teams just some of the challenges they have identified.

“Through the identification of these challenges, we have been able to create bespoke modules that will be most relevant to these organisations.

“Thanks to the experts across all our teams, we have been able to provide access to valuable insights to help businesses harness the most up-to-date marketing tactics and technologies in order to thrive in what is, and will continue to be, a challenging environment across the globe.”

Ian Ord, Fifth Ring founder and CEO, said: “We want to build the best learning and development plan for the businesses that sign up to suit the challenges they are facing, and a blended learning route which includes webinars, eBooks, training guides, podcasts and roadmaps that will help organisations thrive.

We are in a new market condition and trading environment, and businesses will need a different set of tools, perhaps even different strategies and message, to succeed. It’s all about being agile and these modules are there to support that transition.

“Things are going to get better than they are just now. And, when they do, it’s important for every organisation that they are not the last ones off the grid.

“That’s why every company should begin to strategise now and prepare for the new world. As a business-to-business agency, we are here to help.

“Above all, we want all of our clients to stay safe and stay sane, but now is as important a time as any for them, indeed all businesses, to stay one step ahead.

“By opening up the Fifth Ring Academy and establishing the main sales and marketing challenges organisations face just now, we can help them navigate the difficult market and come out the other end in a more positive position.”

The launch of the Fifth Ring Academy comes after the organisation, which employs around 40 staff in its three locations, was ranked as the highest performing Scottish agency in the B2B Marketing UK Agencies Benchmarking Report 2020, as well as placing in the top 15 global B2B Marcomms Agencies category.