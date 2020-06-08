North-east business rewards key workers by giving away £1,000 of gin

A north-east finance firm has been getting into the spirit of rewarding key workers by giving away more than £1,000 of gin.

Phil Anderson Financial Services teamed up with Ellon Spirit Company to hand out over 50 bottles of gin to essential workers across Aberdeenshire.

The Ellon-based company asked people to nominate deserving key workers on their Facebook page with those selected receiving a bottle of “Ellon Gin” produced by Ellon Spirit Company.

Phil Anderson, managing director at the company, said the move was to thank people battling against Covid-19.

He said they are also working alongside a popular north-east cafe to give away coffee to key staff.

He said: “We wanted to do something to say thank you to all those who have been working so hard over the last few months. When I was out delivering bottles there was some very moving stories and it was nice to spread a little cheer at a time when things have been so hard for so many.

“It was great not only to recognise some of our local key workers but also to support a relatively new business in Ellon Gin.

“I am not a gin drinker myself however I have been hearing a lot of good things regarding Ellon Gin and it was nice to be able to keep things local.

“We are also planning on giving away £500 of free coffee to key workers via Symposium’s north-east coffee shops and we are proud to support our local businesses.

“Some of the care workers, postal workers and retail workers felt that their efforts had gone unnoticed so it was good to be able to give something back and show our appreciation for everything they are doing for us during these different times.”

