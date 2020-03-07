North-east business recognised in awards show

A north-east family business has been recognised in a retail awards show.

Inverurie-based kitchen and bathroom store Laings was named both the UK’s Bathroom Retailer and Showroom of the Year at the national kbbreview Retail & Design Awards 2020.

The business has been based in the north-east since 1862, and received the honours at a black tie ceremony on Monday night, which was hosted by comedian Tom Allen and attended by 900 industry professionals.

It is only the third company in the awards’ 26-year history to win in both categories in the same year.

The awards celebrate the best British and Irish retailers in the sector.

Director of the firm, Darren Walker, said they were “thrilled” with the win. He said: “We are delighted that we have continued to raise standards and maintain our position as one of the country’s leading retailers.”